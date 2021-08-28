Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

HON stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.14. 1,663,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,920. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

