Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 22.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 118,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

