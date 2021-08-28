Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $154.94. 4,166,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

