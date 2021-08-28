Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0172

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $141,395.40 and approximately $50.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00022466 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001419 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,225,646 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

