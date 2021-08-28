Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Update

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the July 29th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TSPCF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05. Cleanaway Waste Management has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleanaway Waste Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

