Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $65,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 140.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,813,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,006. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.88.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.