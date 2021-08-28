Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000.

VIS traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $200.23. 168,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,113. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.86.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

