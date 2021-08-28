Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTI. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 978.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 173.2% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. 451,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.59. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $33.31.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.