Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

