Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

CLSD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSD traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $7.20. 732,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

