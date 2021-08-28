Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE CWEN opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 5,371 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,658.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,890 shares of company stock worth $625,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

