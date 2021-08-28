Cloudera (CLDR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect Cloudera to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

