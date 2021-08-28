Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.57. 1,993,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.55. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $4,120,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,789 shares of company stock worth $100,504,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

