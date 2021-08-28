CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for about 3.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $111,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,411 shares of company stock worth $1,794,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. 1,278,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,568. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.