Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.96 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

