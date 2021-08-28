Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $626,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

