Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 5,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $15,595,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,671,060.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,069,627 shares of company stock valued at $167,029,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

