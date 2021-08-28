CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Cap of $780,917.61

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $780,917.61 and approximately $48,115.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.00749786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099972 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

COFI is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

