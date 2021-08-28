Coinsbit Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $182,211.00 (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $182,211.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00752550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160503 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

Coinsbit Token (CNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsbit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

