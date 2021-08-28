Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 188,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 58,221 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 323,854 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

