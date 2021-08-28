Column Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

NDSN opened at $233.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $235.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

