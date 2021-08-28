Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Incyte by 0.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

INCY opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.99. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

