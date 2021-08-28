Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Cominar REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.79). The firm had revenue of C$164.28 million during the quarter.

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

