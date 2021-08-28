Comparing Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.62, suggesting that its stock price is 562% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.1% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aqua Power Systems and Dominion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominion Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Dominion Energy has a consensus target price of $84.78, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Dominion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dominion Energy $14.17 billion 4.46 -$401.00 million $3.54 22.09

Aqua Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dominion Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Dominion Energy 16.61% 12.47% 3.12%

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by William W. Berry in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.