Comparing Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -5.97% -2.15% -0.85% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Gadsden Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.20 $6.68 million $5.39 4.97 Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 199.76 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gadsden Properties beats Office Properties Income Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

