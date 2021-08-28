Comparing William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get William Hill alerts:

This table compares William Hill and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Hill N/A N/A N/A Victrex N/A N/A N/A

William Hill has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for William Hill and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Hill 0 5 1 0 2.17 Victrex 1 4 7 0 2.50

Victrex has a consensus target price of $36.32, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Victrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than William Hill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares William Hill and Victrex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Hill $1.58 billion 2.49 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.78 Victrex $339.29 million 9.18 $69.15 million $0.96 37.49

Victrex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than William Hill. William Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victrex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Victrex beats William Hill on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also provides online sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. William Hill PLC was formerly known as William Hill Limited and changed its name to William Hill PLC in May 2002. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom. As of April 22, 2021, William Hill PLC operates as a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.