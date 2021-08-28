Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the July 29th total of 446,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.00.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.