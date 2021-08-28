Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Down 45.8% in August

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the July 29th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,690 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.