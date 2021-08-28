Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Down 45.8% in August

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the July 29th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.03.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.
