Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Up 19%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG)’s stock price shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 3,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04.

About Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.