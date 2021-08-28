Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$91 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.91.

Shares of CFLT traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.00. 799,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,085. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

