Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $39,805,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

