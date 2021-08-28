Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 16,950 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of WNS worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.4% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 38.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

WNS stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

