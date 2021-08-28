Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $438.30 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

