Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

