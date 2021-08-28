Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $118.44

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €118.44 ($139.34) and traded as low as €113.10 ($133.06). Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €114.16 ($134.31), with a volume of 183,778 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €118.19.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

