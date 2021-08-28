Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the July 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 101,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.