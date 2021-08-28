Contrasting Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and Ashland Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.59 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.88 Ashland Global $2.33 billion 2.28 -$508.00 million $2.80 31.14

Ecovyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashland Global. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashland Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Ashland Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Ashland Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Ashland Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Ashland Global 7.60% 7.72% 3.56%

Volatility and Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashland Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ecovyst and Ashland Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ashland Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.93%. Ashland Global has a consensus target price of $99.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Ecovyst’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Ashland Global.

Summary

Ashland Global beats Ecovyst on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts. This segment offers its solutions for the pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. Its Intermediates and Solvents produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

