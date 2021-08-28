Contrasting Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 33.30% 8.56% 1.29% Guaranty Bancshares 32.33% 14.39% 1.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 3.93 $225.77 million $1.20 19.53 Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.28 $27.40 million $3.30 10.39

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.02%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sterling Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate, such as multi-family loans; residential and commercial mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. The company also engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 full-service retail and commercial financial centers in the New York Metro Market and the New York Suburban Market. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

