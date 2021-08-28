Contrasting Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -906.54% -99.01% -51.56% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OpGen and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

OpGen currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.25%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of OpGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OpGen and Sera Prognostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $4.21 million 28.00 -$26.21 million ($1.61) -1.91 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OpGen.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens, as well as SARS CoV-2 test kits. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics, which combines clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information to provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment; Unyvero Platform, an automated sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics platform that integrates automated sample preparation, analysis, and identification of disease relevant pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers; and ARES Technology Platform, including ARESdb, which provides next generation sequencing based and artificial intelligence powered, cloud-based bioinformatics solutions to generate AMR profiles, as well as predict antimicrobial susceptibility test results. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the New York State Department of Health to develop a solution to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

