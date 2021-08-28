Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $27.61

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $26.91. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

