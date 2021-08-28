CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreCivic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in CoreCivic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.