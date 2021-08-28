Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $234,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.75. 2,332,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,740. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

