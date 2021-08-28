Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $44.18. 2,566,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,646. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

