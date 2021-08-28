Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 million, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

