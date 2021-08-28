COTI Reaches Market Cap of $327.34 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. COTI has a market capitalization of $327.34 million and $116.74 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00132571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00150850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,774.74 or 1.00162740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.15 or 0.06680608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.00996398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

