Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Logistics Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 540,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,347.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 195,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.