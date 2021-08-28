Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Logistics Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.
Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 540,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,347.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 195,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.