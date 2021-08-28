Craig Eric Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $19.00 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $37.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after buying an additional 3,454,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,357 shares during the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

