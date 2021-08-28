Creative Planning Buys 6,801 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Creative Planning grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $228,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $111,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.11. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

