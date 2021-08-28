Creative Planning Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,757 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $19,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after buying an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,479,000 after buying an additional 253,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after buying an additional 289,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

