Creative Planning Sells 39,175 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,175 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 392,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -433.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

